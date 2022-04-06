Naidu calls upon people to revolt against high taxes

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP government for making the lives of AP people miserable by increasing taxes and prices of essential commodities.

He accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of slapping new taxes only to squeeze the pockets of all sections of people. In a tweet, the former chief minister called upon the people to revolt and take an active part in the ongoing protests against government taxes. All sections of society were reeling under the arbitrary taxes, increased current charges and prices of essentials.

Naidu said that in the past, the people's lives were running smoothly in Andhra Pradesh because of a balanced policy towards welfare and development. Now, the state was hurtling towards an irrevocable socio-economic crisis.

He gave a call for fighting back the ulterior motives of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders. It was high time for one and all to join the TDP's struggle till the unjust and anti-people regime was thrown out, he added.

Earlier, Naidu paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his Jayanti celebrations and recalled how Jagjivan Ram struggled for his entire life for the rights of Dalits and for establishing an egalitarian society.

In a statement here, the TDP chief asserted that the TDP had all along been striving for better opportunities to the weaker sections in educational and employment opportunities. The safety and self-respect for Dalits had been uppermost on the TDP agenda since its inception.

TDP MLC N Lokesh recalled how Jagjivan Ram played a vital role in bringing focus on the rights of Dalits in the country.