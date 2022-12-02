Naidu has cheated all sections of people, lambasts Perni

Vijayawada: Coming down heavily on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said on Friday that people were not in a position to believe the TDP chief again as he committed innumerable follies and cheated minorities, SCs, STs and BCs lock, stock and barrel.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office on Friday, the former Minister said that people consider Naidu as the biggest misfortune that has befallen them. Observing there is no count of the follies committed by Naidu during his regime, he said that the TDP national president's image has gone down deep and the efforts of his friendly media to revive it would fall flat.

Perni said that Naidu's political career would not be revived despite all the dramas. He said that after the 2024 elections, Naidu will be cooling his heels repenting over his backstabbing of NTR and his other sins. Tearing into the hypocrisy of Naidu, he said the TDP chief, who till recently campaigned that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been turning the State into Sri Lanka by spending money on welfare programmes, has now begun misleading the people saying he would continue all the welfare programs of the present government if voted to power in the next elections.

Unlike the TDP which has hidden its election manifesto after coming to power and cheated minorities, BCs, SCs and STs by throwing to the winds its promises, the YSRCP government has been going ahead with its welfare schemes and winning the hearts of the people despite the false propaganda carried out by the TDP and its friendly media.

Naidu had begged people for votes in 2014 elections saying he was a changed person and would not repeat the old mistakes, Perni said and added that Naidu simply chose to cheat all sections of people including Nayee Brahmins, fishermen, DWCRA women, RTC employees and the minorities whose lives have improved immensely during the YSRCP rule.

He pooh-poohed Naidu's claim that AP stood at the top in the list of the States for crossing limits in borrowings, and clarified that the State stood in the 8th place. Asserting that people would not believe Naidu's false propaganda and dramas, he said that Chief Minister Jagan has already pushed him to the nadir in politics.

Mocking at Naidu's efforts to visit Polavaram Project, the former minister said that he has no locus standi to visit the dam site. After failing to continue the construction of the project which began in the YSR rule, Naidu paid attention towards it only in 2017 to get commissions, he alleged. The yellow media's efforts to give a new lease of political life to the TDP chief would never succeed, he warned.