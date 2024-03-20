Naidu predicts 160 Assembly seats for NDA in AP

Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday exuded confidence that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance would storm to power in Andhra Pradesh by winning more than 160 Assembly seats.

The former chief minister is also confident that the NDA will bag more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

“A resounding echo throughout Andhra Pradesh is heralding the dawn of a progressive era, resonating with the firm belief that the NDA will surpass 400+ in Lok Sabha and 160+ in the state Assembly,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.

As per the seat sharing agreement among three NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh announced last week, the TDP will contest 144 out of 175 Assembly seats and 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

It left 31 Assembly seats and eight Lok Sabha seats for the two allies.

While Jana Sena will contest 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will field its candidates in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The TDP has already so far announced 128 candidates for Assembly polls while Jana Sena has announced seven candidates.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates. None of the NDA partners have declared candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.