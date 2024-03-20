Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Delhi Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Kidnapping And Attempting To Drown Seven-Year-Old Boy in Ganga River
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
- Weather Forecast: Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh for the Next Two Days
- TDP hopes Prashanthi will end Prasanna’s hold on Kovuru
- Naidu urges EC to check political violence in state
- Jagan Ane Nenu...
Just In
Naidu predicts 160 Assembly seats for NDA in AP
Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday exuded confidence that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance would storm to power in Andhra Pradesh by...
Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday exuded confidence that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance would storm to power in Andhra Pradesh by winning more than 160 Assembly seats.
The former chief minister is also confident that the NDA will bag more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.
“A resounding echo throughout Andhra Pradesh is heralding the dawn of a progressive era, resonating with the firm belief that the NDA will surpass 400+ in Lok Sabha and 160+ in the state Assembly,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.
As per the seat sharing agreement among three NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh announced last week, the TDP will contest 144 out of 175 Assembly seats and 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.
It left 31 Assembly seats and eight Lok Sabha seats for the two allies.
While Jana Sena will contest 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will field its candidates in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies.
The TDP has already so far announced 128 candidates for Assembly polls while Jana Sena has announced seven candidates.
The BJP is yet to announce its candidates. None of the NDA partners have declared candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.