Naidu unable to digest Jagan's rising popularity: Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP MLA, goverment chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy stated that opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has gone into frustration with his falling graph, as his conspiracies against the government failed to work.

Addressing a press conference at part central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the MLA termed TDP chief as a failed leader, who did not even develop the district (Chittoor) he hails from even after being a Chief Minister for 14 years. Naidu nurtured and encouraged all illegal activities during his rule, he said adding that ex-CM has no moral right to speak on agriculture, farmer welfare or free electricity.

He stated that people were fed up with the betrayals and rejected TDP in 2019 and are ready to reject them again. Srikanth Reddy recalled how farmers were betrayed during TDP rule with fake promises and stated that the YSRCP government is striving for farmer welfare and fulfilled over 95 per cent of poll promises in just three years.

He said TDP chief is could not digest the growing popularity of YSRCP and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Naidu has no right to criticise YSRCP government as he had done nothing but only destroyed various institutions of the state during his rule.