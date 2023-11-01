Naidu will come out clean, says Uma

Vijayawada: Stating that the YSRCP government had registered five false cases against the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the former minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said on Tuesday that the TDP would fight legal and Naidu would come out with clean image from the cases. He spoke to media near the ACB court here on Tuesday after the High Court granted interim bail to the former chief minister in Skill Development Corporation case.



He said the YSRCP government had failed to show any proof to the court on the transfer money to Chandrababu Naidu’s account in the skill development case. The police have illegally arrested him while he was participating in Bhavishyatuku Guarantee programme in Nandyala, he alleged and added that the state police hurriedly arrested Naidu but they obstructed the CBI officials when they went to arrest the YSRCP leader and MP Y S Avinash Reddy.

He alleged the police filed cases on Chandrababu Naidu without any evidence or proof. They filed case when he went to Angallu to check irrigation projects and another case was booked regarding inner ring road though there is no inner ring road at all.

He said justice will prevail and Chandrababu Naidu will come out of all these five cases.