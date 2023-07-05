  • Menu
Nandi Nataka awards to be presented in 5 categories

AP Film TV and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) Chairman Posani Krishna Murali addressing the media at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday. APFTTDC MD T Vijay Kumar Reddy is also seen.
Vijayawada: Nandi Nataka awards will be given for best actors in five categories, according to AP Film TV and Theatre development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali.

Speaking to mediapersons at the secretariat on Tuesday, the Film Development Corporation chairman said that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, to encourage artistes, the Nandi awards will be given fiin five wings including mytholigical, social, children, youth and for social plays. APFTTDC MD T Vijay Kumar Reddy said 73 Nandi awards will be given in five wings. He said a notification will be issued soon and eligible artistes can apply online. The Nandi awardees will be selected after conducting final competition, for which the date will be finalised soon.

