Narasaraopet: CS Jawahar Reddy visits Kondaveedu Fort

Narasaraopet : Chief Secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy visited historical Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district on Thursday. District collector Shiva Sankar Lotheti explained about steps taken for the development of the fort.

He planted saplings and examined the tank on the fort. The officials explained the history of the fort. The government has taken steps to develop the fort as a tourist centre to attract more tourists and provide the facilities for the convenience of the tourists.

Principal chief conservator of Forest Department Y Madhusudhan Reddy, Palnadu district SP Y Ravishankar Reddy, Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao, Tourism officer Benny were present.