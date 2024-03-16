Narendra Modi to attend NDA meet in Palnadu tomorrow

Vijayawada : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on March 17 and will attend an NDA election meeting in Palnadu district, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday.

Tawde, who addressed a press conference at BJP's Vijayawada office here, said the meeting which will be led by Modi will be held in Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will also take part in the meeting, marking the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the 2024 polls. The three alliance partners, TDP, Janasena and BJP would be meeting after 10 years, and Modi, Naidu and Kalyan will be seen on the same election stage after a long time.

The NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Naidu has announced the names of 128 candidates for the assembly polls while 16 more are due, which could be announced any day now. The Janasena has announced seven candidates so far, with Kalyan fighting the assembly election from Pithapuram constituency. The BJP is yet to announce its list of its candidates for the polls.

According to the tentative schedule of Sunday's programme, Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport at 4.10 pm after embarking on a special flight at 1.50 pm in Delhi. The PM will take a helicopter ride from Gannavaram Airport at 4.15 pm to reach Palnadu district at 4.55 pm and arrive at the meeting venue in Boppudi village by road at 5 pm. From 5 pm to 6 pm, the prime minister will take part in the election meeting, after which he will depart from there to Hyderabad. He is expected to land in the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 7.45 pm.