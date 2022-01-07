National Organic Fair to be held in Vijayawada from tomorrow, Mizoram Governor to inaugurate

The 4th National Organic Fair will be held in Vijayawada for three days from Friday to promote organic farming and facilitate marketing of products. Mizoram Governor Kambhapati Hari Babu will inaugurate the fair, which will be held at the SS Convention under the auspices of the AP Go-based Nature Farmers Association.



So far, more than 100 farmers from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have registered to set up stalls. Organic food products, plants, clothing, medicines and machinery will be on display in the respective states. The AP government is also gearing up to become a partner in this.

The women's associations, which do natural farming through the Farmer Empowerment Agency, will showcase their agricultural products to farmers. Also under the auspices of Jai Kisan, farmers, as well as eminent personalities and journalists from various fields, will be honoured. On Saturday, a seminar will be organized with experts in the field of horticulture on agriculture and horticulture.

On the other side, Dr. Ramachandra Rao will give a talk on 'Health is the greatest fortune'. Managing President Muthavarapu Murali Krishna, Go Based Farmers Association State President B. Ramakrishnan Raju and Indian Kisan Association President J. Kumaraswamy urged for the success of the program.