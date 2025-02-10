Need to complete irrigation projects emphasised

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said the development of the backward regions in Rayalaseema will be possible with completion of irrigation projects, construction of reservoirs and digging canals. He said some important irrigation projects started 30 years ago have not still been completed in Rayalaseema region.

Ramakrishna said construction of Polavaram is very important for the state and compensation should be paid to the displaced families.

The CPI leader participated in the round-table organised by Forum for the Development of Backward Regions in the state at a hotel here on Sunday.

Leaders of various political parties, civil society organisations, student unions and youth organisations participated in the round-table where the speakers expressed their views for the development of backward regions.

Ramakrishna said all round development of the state will be possible with completion of irrigation projects, setting up of industries and giving priority to service sector.

He said Handri-Neeva and Veligonda projects started nearly 30 years ago have not been completed yet. Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli are the developed districts in the state with industries and Special Economic zones. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are the backward districts in North Andhra. He said Tirupati district has prospects for the development with some industries and educational institutions.

Former MP and Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan pointed out that chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh over the decades were responsible for the backwardness of Rayalaseema region. He alleged some chief ministers belonging to Rayalaseema region had never cared for the development of the backward Rayalaseema region.

He recalled that YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, current chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah all belong to Rayalaseema region and ruled the state more than 30 years. He lamented that nearly 50 irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region could not be completed due to funds crunch.

CPM central committee member M A Gafoor said budget allocations need to be increased for the irrigation sector. He said all political leaders should strive for the development of backward regions irrespective of the parties.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao alleged that the state government is giving top priority to capital Amaravati only. He said emphasis should be given to the irrigation projects and supply of drinking water to the backward regions.

Other participants regretted that the assurance given in the AP Re organisation Act have not been fulfilled yet.