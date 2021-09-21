Need to exclude ineligible welfare beneficiaries

Linking liquor sales with Aadhaar will be useful to the government because the government can get data on sales of liquor and details of the buyers and have a profile of the buyers which will help in weeding out ineligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The government must take measures to save public money by preventing the delivery of welfare schemes to those who do not deserve it.

If liquor sales are Aadhaar-linked, it will become difficult for them to hoodwink the government. Certainly, a measure that needs to be considered.

MS Naidu, Businessman, Vijayawada.