New Chief Secretary calls on Governor

Vijayawada: New Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday on a courtesy visit.

Jawahar Reddy briefed the Governor on the various welfare and development programmes being implemented by the State government and also the arrangements being made for the maiden visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the State and the civic reception being organised in her honour.

The Governor congratulated Jawahar Reddy on his appointment as the Chief Secretary and said that key welfare programmes should be prioritised and it should be ensured that the benefits of the schemes reach every eligible person in the State.

Later, former Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, who was appointed as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and ex-officio Chief Executive to Chief Minister, also called on the Governor, on a courtesy visit. R P Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, and other officers of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.