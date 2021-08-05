New Urdu Academy head vows to develop Urdu: Nadim Ahmad

Vijayawada: H Nadim Ahmad who was appointed chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy assumed charge in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Amzath Basha and Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas here on Wednesday.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief minister said that everyone should become literate to achieve development. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for promoting Urdu language by appointing a chairman for the academy. He said out of 136 chairpersons' posts, 12 were given to Muslims making it clear that support to the Muslim community has been extended.

Urdu Academy Chairman Nadim Ahmad said that there is development but the opposition parties are not realising it. He thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him and added that he would strive to do justice to the post of the Chairman of the Urdu Academy. He also exhorted youth to evince interest in learning Urdu language.

Kadiri MLA Siddha Reddy, Anantapuram MLC Vennapusa Rajagopal Reddy, MLC Karimunnisa, Minorities Corporation Chairman Sk Asif, corporators Md Irfan, Pagadapati Chaitanya Reddy and Abdul A Harshad and others were present.