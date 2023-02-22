NMC gives nod to Vizianagaram Government Medical College

Vijayawada: The National Medical Commission (NMC) gave permission for admissions in government medical college at Vizianagaram with 150 medical seats and the admissions will start from 2023-24 academic year, according to minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini.

In a statement here on Tuesday, she said that the state government has been making efforts to get permission for four more medical colleges. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for education and with the initiative of state government the NMC gave permission for functioning of new government medical college at Vizianagaram, she said. The minister said that the NMC team inspected the facilities of government medical college in Vizianagaram on February 3 and after convinced over the infrastructure provided in the college, accorded permission for admissions to fill 150 medical seats. She said that the state government proposed 17 new medical colleges at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore and the Vizianagaram medical college got permission first. The minister said that the state government has been making efforts to start four more new medical colleges including at Machilipatnam, Eluru, Nandyal and Rajahmundry from this year.

Coming to PG seats, the number of PG medical states in the state during 2019 stands at 911 and the number of PG seats increased at present to 1,249. She said efforts are on to get 637 additional PG seats this year and achieved 90 PG seats so far.