No facility in Vijayawada to set up cracker shops

Vijayawada (NTR District): Local residents of Gandhi Nagar and firecracker traders have blamed the officials for giving permission for setting up 19 Diwali firecracker stalls in the small Gymkhana grounds. As per the fire safety norms, three meters distance should be maintained between two shops, which is difficult to follow in small grounds like Gymkhana. Two workers lost their lives in a mishap on Sunday morning when fire broke out in a shop and spread to two other shops.

Diwali cracker traders are suffering due to lack of suitable ground/open space in the city for setting up stalls. Earlier, traders used to set up stalls at Swarajya Maidan, which is in the heart of the city and convenient to follow fire safety norms. Traders used to set up more than 50 shops at a place at Swarajya maidan, which has ample parking facility also.

Now permission was not given for setting up Diwali cracker stalls at Swarajya maidan due to the ongoing works of Dr BR Ambedkar memorial. The State government has taken up the prestigious memorial project and installing the giant statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Swarajya Maidan.

Due to lack of adequate open space, the VMC has difficulty in giving permission for setting up Diwali cracker stalls. Permission was given for setting up of around 50 stalls in different parts of the city - 19 stalls at Gymkhana grounds, 23 stalls at Ghantasala Music College, 12 stalls Satavahana College open ground and four stalls in Makineni Basavapunnaiah stadium ground in Ajit Singh Nagar.

Satavahana College grounds and Gymkhana grounds are located in residential areas. Gymkhana ground is a small ground surrounded Urban Health Centre, VMC Function hall and swimming pool. Besides, petrol bunk is also located very near to it on other side of the road. It is very difficult to follow fire safety norms in small grounds.

Vijayawada people used to attend many exhibitions and mega events at Swarajya Maidan for many decades. Now, permission is denied for exhibitions and other public events here.

The VMC fire safety department has stated that firecracker stall owners have to follow fire safety rules. Traders have to maintain two drums with 200 litres of water, four buckets of sand, two kg fire extinguishers two and sand bags to prevent fire. But these measures can't prevent mega fire accidents.

CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao blamed the ruling party leaders for the mishap. He alleged the leaders exerted pressure on officials to give permission for setting up 19 shops in small Gymkhana grounds. He demanded a probe on the mishap and take action on the officials for giving permission for setting up of 19 stalls.