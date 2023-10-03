No Gram Swaraj under YSRCP regime, laments Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the ruling YSRCP destroyed Gram Swaraj in the State and the YSRCP leaders were looting the State.



Pawan observed two hours Mouna Deeksha at a private function hall in Machilipatnam on Monday protesting against the violence taking place in the State.

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Jana Sena chief observed two hours Deeksha and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. He recollected the services of Mahatma Gandhi to the nation and his role in the freedom struggle.

Later briefing the party workers, he said Jana Sena will celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti next year after the party is voted to power in the 2024 Assembly elections.

He said he has no personal enmity with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I have no enmity with Jagan but I oppose the policies of the YSRCP.”

He explained the objectives of Jana Sena and his views on the Sanatana Dharma and political parties. Pawan said he was very happy to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti in Machilipatnam because Gandhi visited Machilipatnam during the freedom struggle. He also pointed out that the creator of tricolour Pingali Venkaiah belonged to the Krishna district.

He said Sanatana Dharma accepts all religions and he loves the Sanatana Dharma.

He said he respects all religions and the Jana Sena Party was also formed with a national perspective. He said the JSP is not a regional party and it has a national vision and broad perspective.

Referring to politics, he said that he had always insisted that the opposition votes should not be divided and the Jana Sena and TDP functionaries should work unitedly to emerge as a strong force.

He said it not easy to fight against the YSRCP because it is run by political leaders, who have history of three generations. He said Jana Sena needs more resources and moral strength to fight against the YSRCP.

He recalled that Gandhiji had influenced a large number of people by waging a peaceful struggle. He said he will give respect to the YSRCP leaders if they give respect to him.

He said Jana Sena has been witnessing a gradual growth and hoped that the party would do well in some Assembly constituencies.