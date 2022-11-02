Not a single school closed by us, asserts Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the state government was giving priority for education through introducing several reforms. He said it was developing 44,570 government schools on par with corporate schools under Nadu-Nedu.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the minister said 2,900 schools were closed during the previous TDP government but not even a single school was closed at present. He said English as medium of instruction was introduced for the benefit of students.

Principal secretary, education, B Rajasekhar said that the state government has been taking initiative to improve standards of students to compete globally. He said the state government introduced reforms in education sector even before announcement of National Education Policy. English medium was introduced as per the demand from parents, he said adding promotions will be given to 4,067 teachers soon. He said 3,5000 additional classrooms will be provided by net year.

Commissioner of school education N Suresh kumar, Intermediate Board commissioner M V Sheshagiri Babu and others were present.