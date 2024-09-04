NTR dist continues to receive food supplies from Eluru

Eluru: The supply of flood relief material from Eluru district to NTR district is continuing. On Tuesday morning, collector K Vetri Selvi inspected the preparation of breakfast, packing and food quality in the catering centres of Gokul Kalyana Mandapam and Fatebada here.

The district administration has made arrangements to send another 1.6 lakh food parcels to NTR district on Tuesday.

Collector Vetri Selvi said that from Monday morning to evening, 1.25 lakh food packets, 1 lakh milk packets, 1 lakh biscuit packets, 30,000 bread packets, 50,000 candles and match boxes were sent.

On Tuesday morning, breakfast packets were sent in special vehicles. She said that preparation and packing was started from 4 am to provide breakfast packets to the victims on time.

Similarly, the lunch packets needed for afternoon and evening will also be prepared and sent to Vijayawada, the collector said. Apart from these, food packets will also be sent from Nuzvid, Agiripalli and Jangareddy Gudem.

Joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, RDO NSK Khajavali, DRDA PD Vijayaraju, Housing PD Srinivas, Denduluru Tahsildar Sumathi and others were present.