NTR police deploy over 2,300 personnel for ULB elections

Vijayawada: NTR district police have deployed more than 2,300 personnel across the Commissionerate to ensure peaceful urban local body elections to be held on Sunday.

The force includes 20 APSP platoons, 45 striking forces and 126 mobile patrolling teams. Of the 365 polling locations, 79 are hyper-sensitive, 141 sensitive and 145 normal.

Five armed personnel will guard each hyper-sensitive booth, four at sensitive ones and two at normal stations, with DCP-rank officers supervising sensitive centres.

Striking forces comprise 15 ACP-led special teams and 30 SI-led teams of six members each for rapid response. Surveillance has been strengthened with 42 drones and CCTV cameras.

NSS volunteers will assist voters and manage queues at all 1,104 booths. Special teams will monitor social media round the clock, while check-posts on borders will prevent disturbances.