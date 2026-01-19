NTR’s death anniversary observed in Dubai

Vijayawada: Dubai witnessed a solemn and dignified observance of the 30th death anniversary of legendary leader and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The programme was organised by members of the NRI Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Dubai, who paid rich tributes to the iconic leader regarded as a symbol of Telugu self-respect.

During the event, TDP NRI members garlanded the portrait of NTR and offered floral tributes, remembering his immense contributions to politics, society, and the Telugu film industry.

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders recalled that NTR’s services would remain etched forever in the hearts of Telugu people across the world.

They described NTR as a towering personality who achieved unparalleled fame in cinema and later transformed politics by instilling a strong sense of self-respect and identity among Telugus.

The speakers highlighted that NTR was not just a political leader but a mass icon, who empowered the common people and gave them a voice in governance.