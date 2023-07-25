OBC national Mahasabha in Tirupati on Aug 7

Vijayawada: BC Sankshema Sangam national president Jajula Srinivas Goud stated that 8th OBC national Mahasabha would be conducted in Tirupati on August 7, to mark ‘Mandal Day’. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the Mahasabha and various BC leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others from all 29 States will participate, he informed.

As part of the preparations and mobilisation for the OBC Mahasabha, several BC leaders met here on Monday and discussed how to make the meeting a success. Later addressing the media, BC Sankshema Sangam national president Jajula Srinivas Goud said the Central government should implement all 42 recommendations of the BP Mandal Commission. As per the recommendations, BC reservations have been implemented only in education and employment, but the remaining 40 recommendations are still neglected, he alleged.

Further, he commented that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the BC community, is not concentrating on these recommendations. Around 60 crore BCs have been neglected for the past four decades, he pointed out. Both Central and State governments should implement 50 per cent reservations not only in education and employment but also in politics and other sectors, he demanded. Srinivas Goud said, “From this Mahasabha, BCs will demand to implement the Mandal Commission Chairman BP Mandal’s recommendations in the country. For that, we are inviting all BC leaders, who are in key posts in various political parties.” If the Central government neglects the Mandal Commission’s recommendations, the Mahasabha will give a call for Maha Mandal Movement, he warned.

Meanwhile, the BC leader demanded the government to give priority to the BCs on a population basis. However, reservations have not been implemented in several States, he felt. For the implementation of the Mandal Commission’s recommendations, OBC National Committee is organising Mahasabha every year on August 7, he added. BC Sankshema Sangham Andhra Pradesh president Kesana Sankara Rao appealed to BC community people to make the Mahasabha a success. Around 50,000 BC representatives would take part in this sabha, he said.

BC leaders K Alman Raju and others participated.