Officials told to extend benefits to Safai Karmcharis

Machilipatnam: The Member of the National Commission for Safai Karmachari Dr PP Vava directed the Krishna district officials to provide housing facilities to the Safai Karamcharis and subsidies for their children’s education.

Dr Vava held a meeting with the district officials at the ZP meeting hall in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu, social advisor of the commission Girindranath and others also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vava asked the officials concerned to provide financial assistance and bank loans generously under various government schemes to the Safai Karmacharis who are struggling to keep society healthy.

He further said that the Supreme Court has ordered to treat the Safai workers as human beings and give them freedom, equality, and integrated justice in society. It has been clarified that the scavenger profession should not be done manually.

If anyone does that, fines and punishments will be imposed on those responsible according to the law, he warned.

He asked the officials to make alternate employment opportunities for the Safai Karmacharis to make them leave their present profession. Vava also suggested organizing medical camps for them once every three months.

The collector Raja Babu said that they were taking all the measures for the welfare of the Safai Karmacharis and added that they were also providing financial assistance to help them. Additional SP Srihari Rao, Sahid Babu, and others participated in the meeting.