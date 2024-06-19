Officials told to pay compensation to farmers

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector DK Balaji has instructed the officials to take steps to pay compensation to the land owners, who had given their lands for the development of Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram.

Collector Balaji along with the district joint collector Gitanjali Sarma organised a meeting with the officials and discussed the payment of compensation and other problems.

The government has already paid Rs 9 lakh and sanctioned five cents of land at Chinna Avutapalli village to the land owners of Davajigudem and Buddhavaram villages.

The officials informed the collector that some private ventures’ owners have given their lands for the development of Airport and lands will be given to these ventures at Ajjampudi village and proposals have been sent to the APCRDA for the allotment of funds for the development of layouts.

Collector suggested the officials to take steps for the development of a bridge on Eluru canal near Gannavaram and asked the officials to furnish information as to why the bridge was not constructed on the Eluru canal till now.

He said he will personally visit Gannavaram to know the ground-level situation and problem at the Airport. Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy, Gudivada RDO P Padmavathi, Gannavaram Tahsildar NS Pawan Kumar and other officials were present.