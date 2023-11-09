Live
Ongole: About 0.5% of EVMs fail in first-level checking
Ongole : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar inspected the EVM godowns in Ongole on Wednesday and inspected the ongoing process of the First-Level Checking, interacted with the officials and verified the records. Collector informed that about 0.5 per cent of the electronic voting machines failed in the first-level checking process, and they were sent back to the manufacturers.
Later, he said that the verification of the BUs, CUs, and the VVPATs is almost complete and said and the number of rejected units is low because they are newly manufactured. The FLC was held in the presence of representatives from the political parties and with tight security. The officials are conducting a mock polling for two days in the presence of representatives of the political parties, from Thursday. Political parties are asked to send their representatives to randomly select the EVMs for the mock polling and participate in it.