Ongole: Centre criticised for adopting anti-people’s policies

Ongole : The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Trade Unions JAC organised a motorbike and tractor rally in Ongole on Friday condemning the anti-people’s policies of the NDA government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The organizers submitted a representation to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and sought his blessings in the fight against the Centre which has been adopting “pro-capitalist policies.”

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham state president Gujjula Eswaraiah and Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham State president Dadala Subbarao participated as the chief guests at the rally held under the leadership of Samyukt Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Rangarao. The speakers at the rally alleged that the common people are losing their rights guaranteed by the constitution, while the Centre is unilaterally supporting the management of corporate companies. They called upon the people to defeat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls to ensure protection of their rights and extend support to farmers and workers. The speakers said that the BJP has damaged the spirit of secularism and restricted the freedom of the common people during the last nine-and-a-half years.

They allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were only protecting the interests of the capitalists and ignoring the poor people. Under the BJP rule, the farmers were being deprived of MSP for their produce, the speakers lamented. They cautioned the people that if the BJP forms the government again, then they will replace the Constitution with Manuvadam.