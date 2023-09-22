Ongole: Five held for smuggling liquor from Goa

Ongole : The Special Enforcement Bureau officials in Ongole arrested five people for smuggling non-duty-paid liquor from Goa and seized a car, 416 liquor bottles along with 282 duty-paid liquor bottles of Andhra Pradesh from them.

The Assistant Enforcement Officer in Ongole, M Sudheer Babu explained that Mekala Babu of Naguluppalapadu mandal was bringing NDPL liquor from Goa in a container belonging to a person of Chirala and supplying the liquor to the belt shops running in fishermen villages along the coast.

He said that they arrested Babu and his driver Arava Pavan at Madanuru of Kothapatnam mandal on Thursday, and seized their car and NDPL bottles of Goa and DPL bottles of Andhra Pradesh from their possession. He said that based on the information, the SEB police also arrested Katari Venkata Rao of Vajjireddy Palem and Vayala Venkateswarlu and Vayala Tirupati of Ulavapadu mandal in Nellore district for buying the liquor from Goa and selling them in their belt shops.

The SEB AEO informed that the arrested persons were printing labels in the Telugu language with the help of a person from Singarayakonda and pasting them on the bottles from Goa to sell them to the unsuspecting purchasers.

The enforcement inspector B Latha, enforcement sub-inspector MV Gopala Krishna, head constable MV Koteswara Rao and other constables and staff also participated in the press meet.