Ongole: Government according priority to public health says MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole : MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated primary health centre constructed with Rs 1.18 crore at Karavadi village in Ongole mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the State government is giving priority to public health. Stating that health officials have informed him that they require another Rs 80 lakh for providing full infrastructure at the PHC, he assured that he will get the money sanctioned from the government soon so that the people in Karavadi need not visit Ongole for every health issue. He said the staff and doctors will be available in the PHC round the clock, and conduct tests and give medicines at any time. He asked the doctors’ team to see the normal deliveries also done at the PHC. Balineni announced that they are providing all benefits to the eligible public irrespective of their political affiliation.

Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi, PACS president VV Krishnareddy, ZPTC Chundi Ravi and others participated in the programme.