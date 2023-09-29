Ongole: Gurram Jashuva’s 128th birth anniversary celebrated

Ongole : Prakasam district Joint Collector K Srinivasulu said that Gurram Jashuva fought against social evils through his writings. He paid rich floral tributes by garlanding the photograph of Gurram Jashuva, as part of his 128th birth anniversary celebrations at the district collectorate in Ongole on Thursday.

The district social welfare department and the Gurram Jashuva Sahitya Samskritika Seva Samithi organised the birth anniversary celebrations of Gurram Jashuva in which the Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha and municipal commissioner M Venkateswara Rao also took part. Speaking on the occasion, the joint collector said that Jashuva has brought awareness on the social evils like untouchability and inequalities in society of his time through his literary work. He said that Jashuva brought a change in the ideology of the public through writings like Gabbilam, Firadausi and more.

Mayor Sujatha said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has started many welfare schemes for the backward and oppressed classes with the inspiration from the social justice crusader Jashuva. She said that the CM is providing the opportunity for the weaker sections to move ahead politically. She announced that the works to reinstall of the Gurram Jashuva statue in the collectorate premises are going on at a fast pace.

Commissioner Venkateswara Rao explained that the corporation has contributed Rs 5 lakh in the total expenditure of Rs 16.75 lakh for the installation of the bronze statue of Jashuva at the collectorate.

The Gurram Jashuva Sahitya Samskritika Seva Samithi president Usurupati Brahmaiah thanked the government for issuing orders to celebrate the birth anniversary of Gurram Jashuva as the state programme. He announced that they would complete the works of Jashuva’s statue by November and grandly inaugurate it in the presence of the collector, and other public representatives.

Assistant social welfare officer Udayasri, poets and dalit leaders Patibandla Anandarao, Katti Kalyan, Angalakurti Prasad, Endluri Ravi Kumar, Ezra Sastry, and others participated in the programme.