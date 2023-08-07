Ongole: Peace rally against violence in Manipur organised

Ongole: The believers and perishers at St Theresa RCM Church organised a peace rally from the Old Market Centre to Addanki bus stand centre and organised a human chain at Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole on Sunday, demanding action on the culprits involved in the violence against innocents in Manipur.

The RCM Church padre DS Paul condemned the violence in Manipur and expressed sorrow as no one cared about stopping the churches and the innocent people of Manipur. He demanded the Union and State governments to shun silence, enforce law and order in Manipur immediately, and prosecute the culprits, who ignited the violence and attacks.