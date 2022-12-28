Oppn decries 'death of democracy' in state

Vijayawada: An all-party meet conducted by TDP opined that democracy has been brutally murdered in the state in the past three-and-a-half years and people lost their freedom of speech which is a fundamental right after YSRCP came to power.

Addressing an all-party meeting on 'State-Sponsored Terrorism-Save Democracy', here on Tuesday, TDP state president K Atchnnaidu said that a factionist has become the Chief Minister of the state due to which the people have lost even their fundamental rights like freedom of speech. "I personally feel that the people have committed a blunder by electing Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister. He looted the state by lakhs of crores of rupees taking advantage of the power of his father, Rajasekhara Reddy," the TDP state president said. Observing that almost all sections of people were strongly opposing the YSRCP government and particularly the Chief Minister, he said that the office of the TDP, a party which has 40-year-old history, has been attacked at the behest of Jagan.

At least 18 persons belonging to the BCs have been done to death in Palnadu area and the state government tried to create a sort of scary atmosphere in Macherla, Atchannaidu alleged. Irrespective of political affiliations it is the basic responsibility of all sections to uphold the democratic values, he felt.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that development came to a halt in the state. "Jagan came to power on votes of Dalits but he is keeping mum on atrocities against them. There are reports that he will go to early polls. If he holds early polls, he will go out early," he said.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao said that they all have the responsibility to stop the destruction of democracy in the state. He said the CM has been implementing 'anti-people' policies with the support of PM Narendramodi.

Jana Sena leader Kandula Durgesh said that state-sponsored terrorism supported by police should be stopped.

Jana Vignana Vedika convenor and chairman of Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Laskshman Reddy expressed his unhappiness over Jagan Mohan Reddy government's policies.

FDI inflows into the state decreased drastically under this government as compared to 2014-19, he said.

"The state ranks 23rd in the social development index which is sad. No one is talking about the corruption of thousands of crores in the state. As the chairman of the prohibition campaign committee, I believed in Jagan Mohan Reddy's promise of prohibition. In the past a private liquor store was usually surrounded by hundreds of belt shop. But now liquor store staff take a bike and sell liquor door to door," Lakshmana Reddy said.