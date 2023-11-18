Paderu: Be accountable to people, collector to officials

Paderu (ASR district) : District collector Sumit Kumar directed the officials to pay special attention to the resolution of applications received in Jaganannaku Chebudam and Spandana grievances redressal programmes.

The collector and officials received 71 complaints during Jaganannku Chebudam at Paderu ITDA conference hall on Friday.

The collector, joint collector J Siva Srinivasu and ITDA PO V Abhishek jointly received the petitions from people. Power supply, roads, plight of Anganwadi buildings, distribution of forest rights documents and various individual grievances were among the subjects of the petitions.

The collector said that most of the complaints regarding survey, engineering, agriculture and rural water supply departments were pending. He told the officials to be accountable to the people and solved the problem promptly.

The villagers of Kujjali of Paderu mandal Kinchei Nagamani, Pangi Ratnakumari and Killo Satyavathi submitted a petition seeking grant of forest right documents. P Kondababu, K Mohana Rao urged laying of road from Lingeti panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal to Kunkam Mamidi village.

ITDA assistant project officer M Venkateswara Rao, special deputy collector V V S Sharma, deputy director of tribal welfare I Kondala Rao, panchayat Raj EE T Kondaiah Padal, divisional panchayat officer P S Kumar, CPO S S R K Patnaik, ITDA administrator M Hemalatha and others participated.