'Parivarthana' programme chosen for Skoch award

Vijayawada: Parivartana, the transformation programme being conducted by Krishna district police to change the lives of cheap liquor manufacturers and motivate them to quit the making of liquor has been selected for the Skoch award.

The Skoch award is presented for the meritorious services by the police department to the people.

The district police under the supervision of the superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu conducted many programmes in the villages in various parts of Krishna district and motivated hundreds of families to quit the profession of making cheap liquor, which is harmful to health.

The police also convinced some companies to conduct job mela in Krishna district to provide jobs in the reputed companies. Educated youth from these families selected for jobs and started new life recently.

Now, Parivarthana has been chosen for Skoch award and it is because of the collective efforts of the police under the supervision of the SP and other senior officers.