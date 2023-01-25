Pawan Kalyan to visit Durga temple today
Highlights
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla temple on Wednesday and will perform special puja for his election campaign vehicle, Varahi.
Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla temple on Wednesday and will perform special puja for his election campaign vehicle, Varahi. He will stay at the State party office near Mangalagiri for two days and will discuss various issues with party leaders. He will hoist national flag at the party office on Republic Day, January 26.
