People are waiting for change of guard: Raja

Vijayawada: CPI general secretary D Raja said INDIA alliance will face the BJP in the 2024 general elections as a strong alternative. He said people of India are waiting for the change of government in the country after 10 years BJP rule.

Addressing media at the CPI state office here on Saturday, Raja said the party is canvassing with the slogan of ‘Modi Hataavo-Desh Ko Bachavo’ and stressed on the need to defeat BJP to save the country.

He alleged the BRS has tie up with the BJP in Telangana and predicted that Congress and CPI alliance will win elections in Telangana. He said the Congress had agreed to give on MLA seat and two MLCs to CPI in the agreement. The CPI leader said the objective of BJP ‘one nation one election’ will not be possible. There is a threat to the country from the BJP and the RSS. All institutions have failed in the country under the PM Modi. He said India’s rank is 111 in the Hungers Index among 120 countries and Adani has become one of the richest person in the world under the BJP rule,” he said.

Party state secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that sand worth thousands of crores is being smuggled in the state and added that many irregularities are taking place in voter list. He alleged that the state government is trying to keep teachers away from the election duties.