People of flood-hit areas advised to drink boiled water

Vijayawada: Municipal Commissioner Dhyana Chandra HM has suggested to the residents of flood-affected divisions of 62, 63 and 64 to be cautious for two more days and drink the water supplied by the VMC through the tankers.

In a press release on Friday, the Commissioner said the residents of these three divisions have to be cautious for two more days as the colonies are located in the low-lying areas.

He suggested to the people of Vijayawada particularly in the flood-hit areas to drink boiled water. He said the VMC has restored the drinking water supply to all colonies in the city.

Referring to Swachhata Hi Seva programme to be held from September 17, he said the Union government issued guidelines to implement the programme. He asked the officials to ensure involvement of students in the implementation of Swachhata Hi Seva programmes.

Dhyana Chandra expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the relief efforts, acknowledging their contribution in helping Vijayawada city recover swiftly from the Budameru floods.

He said the VMC has demonstrated remarkable resilience and efficiency in addressing the recent flood crisis affecting the region.

He said the VMC employees worked tirelessly alongside the relief efforts, contributing their skills and dedication to the cause. Their coordinated and timely response has played a pivotal role in managing the disaster efficiently, enabling a faster recovery for the affected communities.

He thanked each and everyone who contributed in flood relief operations.