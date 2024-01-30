People of State waiting for change of govt: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said the people of Andhra Pradesh are waiting for the change of government and called upon the people to vote for the BJP for the development of the State. She addressed the party leaders of the districts at the party State office here on Monday. Purandeswari criticised the State government for totally ignoring development.

She said the State party leadership has already begun discussions for the poll strategy to contest from 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

She said the people of Andhra Pradesh are aware that the BJP will provide good governance.

BJP national leader Siva Prakash, executive committee member Somu Veerraju and others were present.

Earlier, the BJP State leaders discussed the preparations to contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.