Physical fitness tests begin for SI candidates

Guntur: Guntur range Inspector General of Police G Pala Raju inaugurated the physical fitness tests for the candidates who qualified in Civil Sub-Inspector and APSP RSIs preliminary tests in Guntur range at the Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to conduct physical fitness tests and take physical measurements of the candidates impartially.

He directed the police officials to take all the precautionary measures and keep one ambulance ready.

The police officials verified the original certificates of the candidates. Later, they conducted physical fitness tests which included 100 metres race, 1600 metres running and long jump. The physical fitness tests will be conducted till September 16 for the SI candidates.

Guntur District SP K Arif Hafeez supervised the physical fitness tests. Bapatla District SP Vakul Jindal and Prakasam district armed reserve Additional SP Ashok Babu was among those present.