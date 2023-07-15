Plots in Jagananna Smart Towns suitable for middle-class

Vijayawada: MLA and AP Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu said AP CRDA is selling plots in Jagananna Smart Township in Nuzvid at Rs 8,500 per square yard for middle-class people.

He along with MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi inaugurated the AP CRDA stall at a property show organised by the National Real Estate Development Council at A -1 Convention Centre here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, MLA Malladi Vishnu said the aim of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to eliminate the middlemen in real estate. That is why the government set up Jagananna Smart Townships to sell the plots at lower prices. He further said that the CRDA is providing the bank loan facility to the plot buyers.

MLA Srinivasa Rao urged the people to buy the MIG plots in the Jagananna Smart Township in Nuzvid and avail of the facility provided by the AP CRDA.