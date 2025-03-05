Live
Just In
Cooler Temperatures Expected in Telangana as Heat Wave Eases Off
Telangana will experience a drop in temperatures, particularly during the night, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heat
Telangana is set to experience a drop in temperatures, particularly during the nights, following a period of intense heat. Weather forecaster T. Balaji shared on X that from tonight, temperatures in North Telangana districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Jagital, Bhupalpally, and Karimnagar are expected to dip. While the days will still be warm, the nights and mornings will bring noticeable coolness.
Hyderabad will also see a welcome temperature drop, though urban heat island effects may prevent a drastic cool down in the core areas. The outskirts of the city will feel notably cooler in the mornings.
Balaji explained that the temperature drop is due to cold winds from North India bringing a brief cold wave to the region. Between March 6 and 7, morning temperatures will range from 10-12°C, while daytime highs will reach 35-36°C. After March 9, the heat is expected to return.