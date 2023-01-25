PM's 'Exam Warriors' an asset to students: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, releasing the Telugu version of the book the 'Exam Warriors' written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, said the book is an asset to the students and an inspiration to their parents and teachers as it was written in an interactive style, with illustrations, activities and Yoga Asanas and eases the pressure on students.

The Governor said he found the book non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking and handy guide for students as it offers several mantras to the students, their parents, and teachers alike.

The 'Exam Warriors' has been published in 11 Indian languages, including Telugu. The Prime Minister will be interacting with students, teachers, and parents in the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023' to be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 27 in which more than 38 lakh students, their parents and teachers are going to participate, in person and in virtual mode through video conference across the country.

The Governor said that the Board examinations are always a cause of stress and pressure among students and recognising this fact, the Prime Minister has started the process of face-to-face interaction with teachers, students and their parents to promote the conversation among them, sharing the tips to improve their performance in Board examinations and to ease the pressure out of students.

Students of several degree and junior colleges and schools attended the programme in large numbers and the Governor handed over copies of the book 'Exam Warriors' to a few of the students. Later, 1,000 copies of the book were distributed to the students free of cost.

Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana, adviser to government (education) A Sambasiva Reddy, chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, special chief secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, principal secretary of school education Praveen Prakash, commissioner of school education Suresh Kumar and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion.