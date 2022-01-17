Police helping YSRCP 'crime dramas,' alleges TDP

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday accused the ruling YSRCP of unveiling 'false crime dramas' with the active connivance of the police officials to suppress the voice of the opposition TDP leaders.



Ramaiah said the Chief Minister and the DGP would be held responsible if anything would happen to TDP Narasaraopet in-charge Aravind Babu who reportedly suffered fractures. Why did the Chief Minister not take any action against the CI who hit the TDP leader with his boots?

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP politburo member said that it was the ruling YSRCP leaders of Jonnalagadda who took away and hid the YSR statue somewhere. As per a plan, the ruling party leaders held a protest dharna and gave a list of TDP leaders' names as suspects. Instead of investigating the actual culprits, the police simply arrested the TDP activists as per the YSRCP complaint. Ramaiah asked what was wrong when Aravind Babu along with other TDP leaders held protests demanding the release of the opposition activists. The local CI acted at the behest of the YSRCP leaders and launched his attack. Aravind Babu was a doctor and a soft-spoken person. He fell unconscious. The YSRCP goons did not allow the ambulance to shift Aravind to hospital immediately.

The TDP leader said there were no Sankranti celebrations in the households of AP but Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy enjoyed the festival with his family members. Darkness filled the lives of victims of political vendetta, jobless youth, debt-ridden farmers, employees and all sections. Like never before, most of the police officials

from top to bottom were behaving like puppets in the hands of the YSRCP.

Ramaiah strongly criticised the Guntur Rural SP for his comments against a murder victim. The SP did not care for the statements of eyewitnesses who filed FIR after the murder of TDP Gundlapadu leader Chandraiah. Instead, he said the accused persons killed Chandraiah since they came to know he was planning to kill them. By doing so, the SP was trying to help the accused to get early bail obviously.