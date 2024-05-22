POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow

Vijayawada: The process of POLYCET 2024 admissions will start from May 23 and conclude on June 2, said commissioner of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani on Tuesday. The notification for admissions into Polytechnic courses will be released on Wednesday.

Nagarani held a meeting with the officials and discussed the process of POLYCET admissions at Amaravati on Tuesday. On the occasion, Nagarani said that there will be 10 days from May 24 to June 2 for the online process of payment of fees related to admissions.

She said that the verification of certificates should be completed within eight days from May 27 to June 3. Option registration will be provided from May 31 to June 5, she added.

The commissioner explained that there will be a possibility to change in options on June 5 and the allotment of seats will be completed on June 7. Students whose admissions have been finalised within five days from June 10 to 14 will have to report to the polytechnics in person and online. Nagarani said that the classes will start all over the state from June 10.

She informed that rank cards can be downloaded from the website and be prepared for admissions counselling. Out of a total of 1,42,035 students who appeared for the POLYCET entrance exam, 1,24,430 qualified with a percentage of 87.61.

Technical education joint director Velaga Padma Rao, additional secretary S V R K Prasad, State Technical Education and Training Council secretary Ramana Babu, chief camp officer Vijayakumar, deputy director Vijaya Baskar and National Informatic Centre officials participated in the meeting.