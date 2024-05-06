Postal ballot passes off smoothly on Day 2

Eluru: According to the instructions of District Collector and District Election Officer Prasanna Venkatesh, the election officials provided all facilities for the smooth conduct of postal ballot polling on the second day at Kotadibba Government Junior College here on Sunday. Along with Eluru district government voters, government employees working in other districts voting in Eluru constituency also expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided to exercise their right to vote.

Collector had issued instructions to the Returning Officers to ensure that the employees are not troubled on the postal ballot facility and that they should give advance information to the employees and provide facilities at the polling centres.

The voting system has been simplified by introducing a token system. Buttermilk and snacks were also provided to the voters along with shamiyanas for shade and drinking water facility. Liaison officers were appointed and provided information and assistance to every voter who came to the polling station.

Political parties were restricted to limit their campaigning outside 100 meters radius from the polling station as per the rules so that all the voters can exercise their right to vote in a free environment without being affected.

Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao and DPO Tuthika Srinivasa Viswanath provided necessary facilities like drinking water, chairs and tents to the employees and assisted in providing postal ballot to the employees at the help desk, so that the queue lines run smoothly without congestion in the lines. The postal ballot polling started smoothly as all the employees exercised their right to vote in an orderly manner with the help of police.

Returning Officer Mukkanti and Commissioner Venkat Krishna supervised the polling.