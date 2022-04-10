Power shortage: Govt cites early summer

Vijayawada:Energy department secretary B Sridhar said early summer and return of economic activity to normalcy in the absence of Covid led to highest consumption of power both in industrial and domestic sectors in the state.

The state recorded highest consumption of 240 million units (MU) per day as against the consumption of 160 MU in March 2020 and 210 MU in March last year. Explaining the reasons for load relief to industrial sector, the secretary said that such highest consumption of more than 200 MU was usually witnessed in united Andhra Pradesh.

He said the APGenco is producing 85 MU, Central stations 45 MU, wind and solar units 175 MU of power. The Genco is producing power with full capacity and the gap between demand and supply stands at 55 MU he said adding that not only Andhra Pradesh, even Telangana and Gujarat are facing same crisis.

Sridhar said the state government purchased 1551 MU power spending Rs 1,250 crore in March. He said shortage of coal is also contributing to power crisis and though the state government is ready to purchase power to meet the demand at peak hours, power supply was not available. As a result, 15-day load relief was announced for industries. The secretary expressed hope that normalcy would return in power supply by month end as the consumption of power in agricultural sector will come to an end.

He said that the average demand of power consumption per day stands at 190 MU at present against 130 MU during 2014-15.