QIS Engineering college faculty awarded Ph D

QIS Engineering College Chairman Dr N Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and Principal Dr YV Hanumanta Rao congratulating Mathematics Assistant Professor Telikapalli Srinivas after he was awarded Ph D in the college premises in Vegamukkapalem on Monday
Vegamukkapalem (Prakasam district): Assistant Professor in Mathematics Telikapalli Srinivas working in QIS Engineering College has been awarded Ph D...

Vegamukkapalem (Prakasam district): Assistant Professor in Mathematics Telikapalli Srinivas working in QIS Engineering College has been awarded Ph D by Acharya Nagarjuna University for his thesis on ‘Fuzzy Ideals in Partial Ordered Gamma Semi Groups’. Srinivas has done the research under Dr A Gangadhara Rao.

QIS Engineering College chairman Dr N Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and principal Dr YV Hanumanta Rao congratulated Srinivas at a programme held on the college premises on Monday.

The principal said the college has been encouraging the faculty and the students to take up research on various topics. Teaching and non-teaching staff of the college complimented Telikapalli Srinivas.

