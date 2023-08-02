Live
- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
QIS Engineering college faculty awarded Ph D
Vegamukkapalem (Prakasam district): Assistant Professor in Mathematics Telikapalli Srinivas working in QIS Engineering College has been awarded Ph D...
Vegamukkapalem (Prakasam district): Assistant Professor in Mathematics Telikapalli Srinivas working in QIS Engineering College has been awarded Ph D by Acharya Nagarjuna University for his thesis on ‘Fuzzy Ideals in Partial Ordered Gamma Semi Groups’. Srinivas has done the research under Dr A Gangadhara Rao.
QIS Engineering College chairman Dr N Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and principal Dr YV Hanumanta Rao congratulated Srinivas at a programme held on the college premises on Monday.
The principal said the college has been encouraging the faculty and the students to take up research on various topics. Teaching and non-teaching staff of the college complimented Telikapalli Srinivas.
