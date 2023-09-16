Rajamahendravaram: Bhuvaneswari denied permission to meet N Chandrababu Naidu in prison

Rajamahendravaram : TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari has applied for a Mulakat to meet him at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison here on Friday.

But this was rejected by the prison authorities. Bhuvaneswari expressed concern that the authorities were acting inhumanely in the matter of mulakat. According to the rules, there is a possibility of two mulakats in a week, but the lawyers can meet any number of times, the prison officials said.

The jail officials said a remand accused is only allowed two mulakats in a week. Officials said that the third mulakat will be granted only in emergencies. The officials claimed that Bhuvaneswari’s request for a third mulakhat was rejected as she did not mention urgent reasons in her application.

However, Bhuvaneswari alleged that the jail authorities were treating them inhumanely though there was scope for three mulakats in a week. She said that her husband was illegally arrested and put in jail, and now they are also denying permission for mulakat. Bhuvaneswari is staying in a bus at the Lokesh camp residence, which is about a kilometre away from the jail.

The TDP leaders said that Bhuvaneswari once again thought of meeting Naidu in jail and then going to Hyderabad, so she stayed here only. The TDP leaders expressed anger over the prison authorities for the rejection of Bhuvaneswari’s application.