  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Rajamahendravaram: Commonwealth Secretary General visits Cotton Museum

Rajamahendravaram: Commonwealth Secretary General visits Cotton Museum
x

Joint collector Tej Bharat and Irrigation officials with Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland at at the Cotton Museum on Wednesday

Highlights

Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland visited the Cotton Museum here on Wednesday.

Rajamahendravaram : Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland visited the Cotton Museum here on Wednesday.

She was welcomed by the Joint Collector of the East Godavari District N Tej Bharat, Rajahmundry RDO A Chaitra Varshini, and others. Patricia said that the visit to the historic Cotton Museum was a special experience for her.

Tej Bharat explained about the shape and construction of the Cotton Barrage. A sample from the catchment area of the Godavari River was examined.

After that, Water Resources Department SEG Srinivasa Rao and DE Kashi Visveswara Rao explained the details of the life of Cotton Dora and the historical background of Cotton Barrage.

Chief of Staff, Commonwealth Secretariat Deborah Michelle Gracey, SDG Implementation Office Special Representative Prajapati Trivedi, USA Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation Executive Director Prof Solomon Darwin, Central Youth Department, Commonwealth Secretariat Sushil Chand Ram, Godavari Institute of Engineering Technology (GIET) Chairman KV Satyanarayana Raju, Vice-Chairman K Sashi Kiran Verma, Tahsildar P Chinna Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X