Rajamahendravaram: DIG cautions staff on poll-related clashes

Rajamahendravaram : Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar has called upon police staff to be ready in all possible ways in the background of the general elections and to take measures to prevent any clashes and disturbance of peace and security during the elections.

On Thursday, he conducted annual inspections at the district police headquarters in Rajahmundry.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked everyone to work hard for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election and directed them to control the illegal transportation of liquor, and ganja through joint efforts and coordination.

He inspected the parade of the armed forces as part of the annual inspection. District SP P Jagadish and other police officers accorded a warm welcome to the DIG at the district police office.

In the presence of Additional SP Chenchireddy of the Armed Reserve Division, the armed reserve police personnel of the district performed the parade.

DIG explained the precautions to be taken during EVM escorts, accused escorts, and long escorts.

The DIG inspected the Bell of Arms, Dog Squad, BD Team, MTO, and RI Stores departments and their records. He examined the live streaming command control monitoring of CC cameras installed at various places in the district.