Rajamahendravaram: Faculty training under UNESCO commences

Rajamahendravaram : The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) is jointly organising a training programme for government college lecturers ‘Master Trainers Training Programme’ at the Faculty Development Academy of Government College (Autonomous) here on Wednesday.

The training will continue for 5 days on Self-directed Emotional Learning for Empathy and Kindness (SEEK) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Programmes of MGIEP.

Andhra Pradesh Collegiate Education Commissioner Dr Pola Bhaskar inaugurated the training to impart broad-based skills to government college lecturers and through them to students.

As many as 60 lecturers from various government degree colleges of the state are participating in this training programme which will be held till December 17.

Principal of Autonomous College Dr Ramachandra RK said that the Commissioner of Collegiate Education has entered into an MoU with the MGIEP, New Delhi a part of UNESCO to implement SEEK and SEL certificate courses for undergraduate students studying in government degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Ramachandra said that the purpose of the programme is to strengthen the role of students in building a peaceful world.

RJD of Collegiate Education C Krishna said that the training programme is being implemented to equip the students with the necessary skills to make them responsible global citizens and with a broad vision of creating socially responsible and active faculty.

Academic Guidance Officer Dr Tulasi, Officer on Special Duty Dr Anil Kumar, UNESCO-MGIEP National Project Officer Dr Richa Bansal, Personal Trainer Shobitha Rao, and Faculty Development Academy Programme Officer Nujila Srinivas and others were present.