Rajamahendravaram: Freedom fighters’ memorial lies in poor state

Rajamahendravaram : The memorial built at Kotipalli bus stand centre in Rajamahendravaram to commemorate the freedom fighters is crying for attention. The memorial has been in this condition for years, and there is no response from the authorities.

Two stone plaques with the names of 25 Swarajya warriors from the Rajamahendravaram area have been erected here. Currently, the memorial plaque is broken and the metallic map of India is rusted. The surrounding grill is damaged. It is turned into a garbage dumping ground.

The memorial was erected by the Municipal Corporation on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence in 1998. The then municipal commissioner, MLA, and MP played a key role in this arrangement.

The names of the then MP (Rajya Sabha) Jayaprada, MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary, MP Girajala Venkata Swami Naidu, and Commissioner Vikas Raj are on this plaque.

The memorial was built in Pal Chowk, which played a prominent role in the freedom struggle.

This area is now known as Kotipalli Bus Stand. Eminent national leader Bipin Chandra Paul visited Rajamahendravaram for the first time in 1907 as part of his nationwide tour. At that time the area where he spoke was called Pal Chowk.

The Central and State governments and local organisations grandly organised the 77th Independence Day under the name of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On the occasion, restoration works of the memorials of Swarajya warriors and important structures were carried out nationwide. But, sadly, the memorial of local Swarajya warriors in Rajahmahendravaram was not taken care of.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ East Godavari district Jana Sena Party general secretary T Narasimha Murthy condemned the government’s careless attitude towards the Swarajya Warriors memorial. He demanded authorities to immediately restore the structure in a proper manner.

Congress leader M Madhav made it clear that if the government is unable to do so, they will clean and paint the structure site themselves with the cooperation of the public.

When ‘The Hans India’ took the matter to the notice of Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, he said that the situation at this memorial will be rectified and steps will also be taken to beautify the area.